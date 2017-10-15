International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Holdings Increased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 14,730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 483,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 480,228 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 668.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 428,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,651,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 646,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,588 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,527,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,805,000 after purchasing an additional 261,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Business Machines Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at 147.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. International Business Machines Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

