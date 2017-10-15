Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Stake Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Internationa Flavors & Fragrances were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $164,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.96 per share, with a total value of $3,778,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,565,183.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,049,400 shares of company stock valued at $140,816,873 and have sold 6,998 shares valued at $962,952. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/internationa-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-stake-raised-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.35.

Shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE IFF) opened at 148.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $148.71. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $842.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.89 million. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

About Internationa Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internationa Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.