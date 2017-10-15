Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE IHG) opened at 54.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

