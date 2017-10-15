Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) opened at 7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $548.85 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Insys Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $15.06.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics will post ($0.33) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John N. Kapoor Trust Dated Sept acquired 17,500 shares of Insys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $156,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,599.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saeed Motahari acquired 5,500 shares of Insys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $49,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 128.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

