Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 265.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises Inc. alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,394.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/insight-enterprises-inc-nsit-shares-bought-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) opened at 45.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.67. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $53.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.