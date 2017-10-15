Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Director Sells $143,325.00 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $143,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) opened at 19.05 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $281.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Lifetime Brands Inc. alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Lifetime Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/insider-selling-lifetime-brands-inc-lcut-director-sells-143325-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International and Retail Direct. In the U.S. Wholesale segment, the Company designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.