Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $6,527,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Todd Schroepfer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,055 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $6,568,293.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 37,963 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $6,528,876.74.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ FB) opened at 173.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $504.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.70. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $175.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (FB) Insider Sells $6,527,327.58 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/insider-selling-facebook-inc-fb-insider-sells-6527327-58-in-stock.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,918 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,686,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,613,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.74 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.