Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (AXR) Director Sells C$12,418.82 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$12,418.82.

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) opened at 1.85 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $187.16 million. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

About Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco) operates two businesses: a mining business, consisting of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Canada, located in Yukon Territory, and through its Alexco Environmental Group (AEG), an environmental services business, providing consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance and site remediation, in Canada and the United States.

