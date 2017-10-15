Insider Selling: Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,580,000.00 in Stock

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 600,000 shares of Advaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 1,239,323 shares of Advaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $5,477,807.66.

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) opened at 3.95 on Friday. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s market cap is $162.21 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 655.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advaxis, Inc. will post ($2.23) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 20.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 18.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADXS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on Advaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Advaxis in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

