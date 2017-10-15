Insider Buying: Seaboard Corp (SEB) Director Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) Director Philip Armstrong purchased 312,500 shares of Seaboard Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) opened at 4620.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,470.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4,171.70. Seaboard Corp has a 52-week low of $3,178.01 and a 52-week high of $4,690.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Seaboard Corp alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/insider-buying-seaboard-corp-seb-director-purchases-50000-00-in-stock.html.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seaboard Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Seaboard Corp

Seaboard Corporation is an agribusiness and transportation company. The Company is primarily engaged in pork production and processing, and ocean transportation. Its divisions include Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power, Turkey and Other. Overseas, the Company is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, grain processing, sugar production and electric power generation.

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.