Insider Buying: BP plc (BP) Insider Purchases £306.18 in Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £306.18 ($402.55).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Brian Gilvary acquired 70 shares of BP plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £312.20 ($410.47).

On Thursday, August 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 68 shares of BP plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £318.92 ($419.30).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 490.80 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 96.62 billion. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 521.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 458.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on BP plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on BP plc from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG set a GBX 525 ($6.90) target price on BP plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.43) target price on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BP plc from GBX 525 ($6.90) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.05 ($6.72).

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

