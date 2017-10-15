Inland Real Estate (IRC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Inland Real Estate (NYSE:IRC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inland Real Estate earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.7557062245708 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Inland Real Estate (NYSE IRC) remained flat at $10.61 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,374 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Inland Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Inland Real Estate Company Profile

IRC Retail Centers, Inc, formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States.

