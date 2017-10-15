Ingredion (CPO) and Campbell Soup (CPB) Critical Survey

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) and Ingredion (NYSE:CPO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Campbell Soup and Ingredion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 4 7 0 0 1.64 Ingredion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus price target of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.30%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and Ingredion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.76 $2.00 billion $2.89 15.98 Ingredion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Ingredion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Ingredion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 11.24% 59.84% 12.07% Ingredion 9.13% 19.82% 9.21%

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ingredion does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Ingredion on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses. The segment includes the products, such as Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans and dinner sauces; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages, and Campbell’s tomato juice. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products; Arnott’s biscuits, and Kelsen cookies. The Campbell Fresh segment includes Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips and tortilla chips, and the United States refrigerated soup business.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider. The Company manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It turns corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other vegetables and fruits into ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Its product line includes animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose and syrup solids. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. It also offers specialty ingredients.

