Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by BNP Paribas Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.41 ($22.84).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR IFXA) opened at 21.749 on Friday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €14.86 and a 52 week high of €21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.47 and its 200-day moving average is €19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of €24.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.510.

Infineon Technologies AG Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

