Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,661.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221,359 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 116.7% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,032,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 555,923 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13,930.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,967,000 after purchasing an additional 482,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,380,000 after purchasing an additional 449,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

In other news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 152.82 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

