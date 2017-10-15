IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,299 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $379,899,000 after purchasing an additional 159,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 109,870 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 128,158 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 58,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,408 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $670,203,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. 253,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power). The Company’s segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment’s primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. Idaho Power is an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale and purchase of electric energy and capacity.

