Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.63% of Huron Consulting Group worth $61,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ HURN) opened at 36.20 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $778.01 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.18). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm. The Company offers solutions in operations, advisory services, technology and analytics for healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial sectors. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory.

