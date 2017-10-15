Humana Inc. (HUM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 2,281.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,387,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,487,000 after buying an additional 11,867,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,380,366,000 after buying an additional 157,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,264,000 after buying an additional 1,479,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,274,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,487,000 after buying an additional 84,716 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,731,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

In other Humana news, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $5,791,546.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.14, for a total value of $2,014,266.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,634.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,595 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,706. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) opened at 237.73 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $259.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $235.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

