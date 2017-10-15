HSN, Inc. (HSNI) Stake Lowered by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP decreased its position in HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of HSN worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSNI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HSN by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HSN by 5.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HSN by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HSN by 45,803.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HSN in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSN, Inc. (HSNI) opened at 37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.33. HSN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. HSN had a return on equity of 64.60% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSN, Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. HSN’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HSN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of HSN from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of HSN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of HSN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of HSN from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

