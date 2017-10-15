HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,583 ($20.81) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) price target on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a GBX 1,100 ($14.46) price target on shares of easyJet plc and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,254.48 ($16.49).

easyJet plc (EZJ) opened at 1310.00 on Thursday. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 865.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,444.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,219.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,255.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.15 billion.

In other easyJet plc news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 135 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($15.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,613.25 ($2,121.02). Insiders purchased a total of 433 shares of company stock valued at $529,987 over the last quarter.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

