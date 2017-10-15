HP Inc. (HPQ) Trading Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. HP traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.71. 26,989,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 9,523,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

In other HP news, insider Enrique Lores sold 40,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $839,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 731,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $14,608,094.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,309.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,206 shares of company stock worth $41,757,043. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.3% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,342 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.41%.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

