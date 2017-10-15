Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,459 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/host-hotels-resorts-inc-hst-upgraded-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,114,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,176,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,819,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,900,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,906,000 after purchasing an additional 280,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.