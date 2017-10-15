Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Global Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Global Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Horizon Global Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) opened at 17.13 on Friday. Horizon Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company’s market cap is $427.15 million.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.08 million. Horizon Global Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Global Corporation will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Mark Zeffiro sold 27,000 shares of Horizon Global Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $11,654,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Horizon Global Corporation by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

