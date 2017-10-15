Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp (CETC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.11

Media headlines about Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CETC) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the energy company an impact score of 47.3087431075624 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp

Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp., formerly SinoCoking Coal and Coke Chemical Industries, Inc, is an energy production company. The Company focuses on providing clean burning energy located in the People Republic of China. The Company primarily generates synthetic gas. The Company’s business operations are conducted by a variable interest entity (VIE), Henan Pingdingshan Hongli Coal & Coking Co, Ltd., (Hongli).

