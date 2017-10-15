Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) Position Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Home Depot, Inc. (The) accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 6.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $1,633,270.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $5,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $165.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) opened at 164.47 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $193.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 192.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

