Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMX. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Vetr downgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ HIMX) opened at 9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.97.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

