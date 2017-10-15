Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Rating Reiterated by Instinet

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Instinet in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Instinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIMX. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ HIMX) opened at 9.33 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $750,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

