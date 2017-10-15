HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,978,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,398,000 after buying an additional 900,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,973,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,004,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,191,000 after buying an additional 120,056 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,843,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,179,000 after buying an additional 423,836 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,372,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,508,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.96.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Mikel A. Durham purchased 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.77 per share, with a total value of $184,747.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) opened at 70.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

