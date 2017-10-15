HighTower Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stake in American States Water Company (AWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company (NYSE AWR) opened at 52.81 on Friday. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.45.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Company will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $31,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $61,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,067. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded American States Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American States Water in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American States Water from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

