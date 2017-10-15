HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies Corporation were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 274,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE JBT) opened at 103.75 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.49 million. John Bean Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 29.18%. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corporation will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $867,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,378.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Megan J. Rattigan sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $270,798.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,919. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

