Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,685 Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Dow Chemical by 511.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 65,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Dow Chemical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 176,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dow Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,157,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 234,375 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dow Chemical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dow Chemical Co alerts:

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 66.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/highstreet-asset-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-14685-dow-chemical-co-dow.html.

DOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dow Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.