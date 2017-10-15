HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 41.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 884,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum Corporation news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE MPC) traded down 0.32% on Friday, hitting $56.37. 2,839,241 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.56. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.02.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.34%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

