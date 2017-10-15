Highland Gold Mining’s (HGM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of Highland Gold Mining (LON HGM) opened at 155.75 on Thursday. Highland Gold Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 118.01 and a 52-week high of GBX 195.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.01. The stock’s market cap is GBX 506.53 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a GBX 4.98 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

About Highland Gold Mining

Highland Gold Mining Limited is engaged in establishing a portfolio of gold mining operations within the Russian Federation. The Company operates in four segments: gold production, polymetallic concentrate production, development and exploration, and other. The gold production segment comprises two segments, namely Mnogovershinnoye (MNV) and Belaya Gora (BG).

