Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lowered its stake in Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Hi-Crush Partners accounts for 0.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Hi-Crush Partners worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 86.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,371,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,256 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 653.7% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,390,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,058 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,175,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 144.5% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,015,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,006,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

HCLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE HCLP) traded down 2.67% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 1,271,033 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $828.37 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.30.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 251.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

