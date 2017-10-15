Hezy Shaked Sells 15,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $352,200.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Hezy Shaked sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $172,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $345,900.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $89,400.00.

Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) opened at 11.80 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.45.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tilly’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Tilly’s by 59.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 21,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 28.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

