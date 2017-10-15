Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.80. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE HPE) opened at 14.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 2.71.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 1,494,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $21,320,721.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,613,898.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $270,934.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,934.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,060,518 shares of company stock valued at $63,031,467. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $266,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 167,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).
