Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.80. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE HPE) opened at 14.89 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 2.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/hewlett-packard-enterprise-company-hpe-stock-rating-lowered-by-citigroup-inc.html.

In other news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 1,494,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $21,320,721.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,613,898.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $270,934.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,934.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,060,518 shares of company stock valued at $63,031,467. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $266,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 278,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 167,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.