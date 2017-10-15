Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at 14.89 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.81 and a beta of 2.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 371.48%.

In related news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 249,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $3,272,543.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,430.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry Gomez sold 494,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $7,351,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,060,518 shares of company stock worth $63,031,467 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

