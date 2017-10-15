Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Short Interest Up 47.2% in September

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,187,143 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 15th total of 5,562,584 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,754,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.50 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ HSIC) opened at 80.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.08. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $366,756.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,750.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

