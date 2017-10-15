Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (HEB) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSE:HEB) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,251 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 938,792 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,493 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hemispherx BioPharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSE:HEB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Hemispherx BioPharma worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hemispherx BioPharma (HEB) opened at 0.3253 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Hemispherx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The stock’s market capitalization is $9.49 million.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSE:HEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Hemispherx BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 1,029.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hemispherx BioPharma will post $0.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc (Hemispherx) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in research and development activities related to Ampligen and other drugs under development, and sales and marketing of Alferon.

