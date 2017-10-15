Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Oxford Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) opened at 12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $526.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.43. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $13.20.

Hemisphere Media Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc is a Spanish-language media company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company served the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets with five Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in the United States, two Spanish-language cable television networks distributed in Latin America, and a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico.

