HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $432,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,788 shares of company stock worth $36,434,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity (HQY) opened at 50.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. HealthEquity has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

