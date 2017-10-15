Head to Head Survey: Quanta Services (PWR) and Its Rivals

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction & Engineering” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Quanta Services to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quanta Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services 0 2 8 0 2.80 Quanta Services Competitors 157 896 1553 17 2.55

Quanta Services presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. As a group, “Construction & Engineering” companies have a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Quanta Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quanta Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Quanta Services has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanta Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quanta Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services 3.21% 8.36% 5.11% Quanta Services Competitors 1.90% -27.90% 2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Quanta Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Quanta Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Construction & Engineering” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanta Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services $8.52 billion $655.04 million 21.07 Quanta Services Competitors $3.12 billion $137.70 million 19.35

Quanta Services has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Quanta Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quanta Services beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc. is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. The services it provides include the design, installation, upgrade, repair and maintenance of infrastructure within each of the industries it serves, such as electric power transmission and distribution networks, substation facilities, renewable energy facilities, pipeline transmission and distribution systems and facilities, and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets.

