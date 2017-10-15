Head to Head Survey: Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) & Its Competitors

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) is one of 28 public companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Genesee & Wyoming to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.08 billion $615.42 million 31.38 Genesee & Wyoming Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -4.44

Genesee & Wyoming’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming. Genesee & Wyoming is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesee & Wyoming’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genesee & Wyoming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 5 3 0 2.38 Genesee & Wyoming Competitors 183 1296 1799 70 2.52

Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus target price of $75.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genesee & Wyoming has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 6.64% 6.32% 2.63% Genesee & Wyoming Competitors 10.86% 15.03% 5.33%

Summary

Genesee & Wyoming competitors beat Genesee & Wyoming on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

