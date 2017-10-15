Head-To-Head Survey: Eros International PLC (EROS) and Its Rivals

Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eros International PLC to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eros International PLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros International PLC 0.20% 0.03% 0.02% Eros International PLC Competitors 2.67% 10.87% 3.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Eros International PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eros International PLC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros International PLC 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eros International PLC Competitors 104 478 1231 24 2.64

Eros International PLC currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Eros International PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eros International PLC is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Eros International PLC has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eros International PLC’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eros International PLC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Eros International PLC $252.99 million $26.53 million 1,476.48 Eros International PLC Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 154.73

Eros International PLC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eros International PLC. Eros International PLC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eros International PLC competitors beat Eros International PLC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Eros International PLC Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now. As of March 31, 2016, its distribution network extends to over 50 countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Germany, Poland, Russia, Romania, Indonesia and Arabic speaking countries. It conducts global operations through its Indian and international subsidiaries, including Eros International Media Limited.

