Head-To-Head Review: WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) vs. Its Peers

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) is one of 576 publicly-traded companies in the "Closed End Funds" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WhiteHorse Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 WhiteHorse Finance Competitors 193 1194 1416 14 2.44

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 44.59%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 62.57% 10.57% 5.99% WhiteHorse Finance Competitors -49.28% 6.78% 5.24%

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance N/A N/A 7.89 WhiteHorse Finance Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.12

WhiteHorse Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance. WhiteHorse Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years. The Company may also make investments at other levels of a company’s capital structure, including mezzanine loans or equity interests. The Company also may receive warrants to purchase common stock in connection with its debt investments. Its investment advisor is H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC.

