Head to Head Contrast: Western Union Company (The) (WU) & FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE: WU) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Western Union Company (The) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of FleetCor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Western Union Company (The) has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Union Company (The) and FleetCor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union Company (The) 3 5 1 0 1.78 FleetCor Technologies 0 0 12 1 3.08

Western Union Company (The) presently has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $181.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than Western Union Company (The).

Profitability

This table compares Western Union Company (The) and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union Company (The) 3.50% 92.41% 9.04% FleetCor Technologies 23.28% 20.87% 6.85%

Dividends

Western Union Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FleetCor Technologies does not pay a dividend. Western Union Company (The) pays out 179.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Union Company (The) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union Company (The) and FleetCor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union Company (The) $5.43 billion 1.69 $1.35 billion $0.39 50.74 FleetCor Technologies $2.06 billion 7.16 $1.11 billion $5.06 31.74

Western Union Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than FleetCor Technologies. FleetCor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union Company (The), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats Western Union Company (The) on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. The Company’s Consumer-to-Business segment provides options to make one-time or recurring payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers and government agencies. Its Consumer-to-Business payments services are available through a range of services that include Speedpay, Pago Facil and Western Union Payments. Western Union’s Business Solutions segment facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities. Its payment programs enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments, card programs, and employee spending and provide card-accepting merchants with a customer base that can increase their sales and customer loyalty. The Company also provides a suite of fleet related and workforce payment products, including mobile telematics services, fleet maintenance management and employee benefit and transportation related payments. As of December 31, 2016, its products were used in 53 countries around the world, with its primary geographies in the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

