Head to Head Contrast: Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Its Competitors

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) is one of 327 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Westamerica Bancorporation to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 37.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 33.83% 10.57% 1.14% Westamerica Bancorporation Competitors 18.99% 8.82% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $183.21 million N/A 24.73 Westamerica Bancorporation Competitors N/A N/A 18.89

Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation Competitors 1984 7893 8086 306 2.37

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.23%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank. The communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. It provides a range of loans, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer installment and other loans. It maintains a securities portfolio consisting of securities issued by the United States Treasury, United States Government sponsored entities, agency and non-agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), non-agency commercial MBS, agency residential collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO), non-agency residential CMO, obligations of states and political subdivisions, asset-backed securities, corporate securities and other securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.