Head to Head Contrast: Tucows (TCX) versus The Competition

Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) is one of 50 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tucows to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tucows Inc. alerts:

42.9% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows Competitors 397 1547 2605 86 2.51

As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Tucows’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tucows has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 6.06% 41.65% 6.52% Tucows Competitors 0.35% 26.48% 6.20%

Risk & Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $251.66 million $29.37 million 39.58 Tucows Competitors $952.95 million $127.27 million 56.01

Tucows’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tucows competitors beat Tucows on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services. The Company focuses on serving the needs of this network of resellers by providing services, interfaces, proactive and attentive customer service, reseller-oriented technology and agile design and development processes. The Company focuses its service offerings under brands, including OpenSRS, YummyNames, Platypus, Hover and Ting. As of December 31, 2016, the OpenSRS Domain Service managed 15 million domain names under the Tucows ICANN registrar accreditation and for other registrars. As of December 31, 2016, Ting managed mobile telephony services for approximately 151,000 subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.