Head to Head Contrast: Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) and Its Competitors

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) is one of 28 public companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Synalloy Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synalloy Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Synalloy Corporation $161.06 million $7.35 million -49.48 Synalloy Corporation Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 36.32

Synalloy Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Synalloy Corporation. Synalloy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synalloy Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synalloy Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Synalloy Corporation Competitors 289 835 946 29 2.34

As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Synalloy Corporation’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synalloy Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Synalloy Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synalloy Corporation -1.54% 0.64% 0.38% Synalloy Corporation Competitors -1,550.91% 3.59% 2.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Synalloy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Synalloy Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Synalloy Corporation has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synalloy Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synalloy Corporation competitors beat Synalloy Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Synalloy Corporation Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company operates through two segments: the Metals Segment and the Specialty Chemicals Segment. The Company’s Metals Segment comprises three subsidiaries: Synalloy Metals, Inc., which owns Bristol Metals, LLC (BRISMET), located in Bristol, Tennessee; Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc. (Palmer), located in Andrews, Texas; and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc. (Specialty), located in Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Houston, Texas. The Company’s Metals Segment manufactures stainless steel, other alloy pipe, storage solutions and separation equipment. The Company’s Specialty Chemicals segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Manufacturers Soap and Chemical Company (MS&C). The Specialty Chemicals Segment manufactures lubricants, surfactants, reaction intermediaries, sulfated fats and oils, and chemical tolling manufacturing resources.

