Head-To-Head Contrast: Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) and ONE Gas (OGS)

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Southwest Gas Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Gas Corporation pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONE Gas pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southwest Gas Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southwest Gas Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Southwest Gas Corporation and ONE Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas Corporation 0 3 0 0 2.00 ONE Gas 2 2 0 0 1.50

Southwest Gas Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. ONE Gas has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.38%. Given Southwest Gas Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southwest Gas Corporation is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwest Gas Corporation and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas Corporation $2.40 billion 1.58 $568.17 million $3.24 24.66 ONE Gas $1.50 billion 2.60 $427.06 million $2.87 26.05

Southwest Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Gas Corporation and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas Corporation 6.46% 9.09% 2.73% ONE Gas 10.12% 7.98% 3.14%

Volatility & Risk

Southwest Gas Corporation has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Southwest Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Southwest Gas Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwest Gas Corporation beats ONE Gas on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwest Gas Corporation Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc. (Centuri). The Company operates two pipeline transmission systems, such as a system, which includes a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility owned by Paiute extending from the Idaho-Nevada border to the Reno, Sparks, and Carson City areas and communities in the Lake Tahoe area in both California and Nevada and other communities in northern and western Nevada, and a system extending from the Colorado River at the southern tip of Nevada to the Las Vegas distribution area.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers. The Company’s natural gas distribution markets in terms of customers are Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, and Austin and El Paso, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its three divisions, Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service and Texas Gas Service, distribute natural gas to approximately 88%, 72% and 13% of the natural gas distribution customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 50.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas storage capacity under lease with remaining terms ranging from 1 to 10 years and maximum allowable daily withdrawal capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf.

